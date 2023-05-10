Hyderabad to become first city in India to hold Global Robotics Summit

Hyderabad: In an interesting move towards science and technology, the first-ever Global Robotics Summit in India will take place in Hyderabad at the HICC complex, Novotel on July 21 to 22 this year. Participants from 25 nations will attend the two-day event to exhibit the most recent advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics.

The motive of the summit is to create a platform for industry pioneers, researchers and enthusiasts to exchange their creative ideas and knowledge on the future work of robotics. There will be discussions, live sessions, and demonstrations of advanced technologies as part of the summit.

The summit is also going to display workshops covering topics ranging from industrial automation to healthcare robotics. In addition, different companies along with research institutions will conduct exhibitions of various robots and AI systems.

The Global Robotics Summit marks the beginning of a year-long series of robotics-related events in each of the 25 countries that are participating.

The Chairman of All India Robotics Association (AIRA), Kisshhan PSV expressed his joy over participating in and hosting India’s first ever Global Robotics Summit in Hyderabad. He termed this event as the success of the city.

“We are excited and thrilled to host India’s first Global Robotics summit in Hyderabad,” PSV said.

Hyderabad is going to witness global investment announcements in robotics and automation from July 2023. The GRS will continue various events in different countries till July 2024, officials announced.