Hyderabad: Begging racket busted, 23 ‘daily wagers’, organiser held

Hyderabad: The City police on Thursday busted a begging racket by apprehending 23 ‘daily wage’ beggars along with the organiser at the KBR park junction and Jubilee Hills check post junction in the city.

The racket’s organiser, Anil Pawar was collecting Rs. 4500 to 6,000 per day at Jubilee Hills check post from all the beggars, and in return, is paying Rs 200 per day to each beggar as daily wages,” the police said.

The organiser was booked under the Prevention of Begging Act and was handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jubilee Hills Police Station for further investigation.