Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport land could become revenue hub, says BJP leader

Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport, an expansive 800-acre property, holds potential for substantial revenue generation and public amenities, as per BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy.

Reddy recently appealed to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, urging the commercial development of this idle land, which could serve the growing needs of the city’s population.

Minimal usage of Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport

Since the inauguration of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in 2008, Begumpet Airport has seen minimal use.

The land remains largely idle, with limited activity primarily restricted to air traffic control, a few pilot training academies, and occasional VVIP flights. Although the military was allowed access to the airport, it primarily operates out of Hakimpet Air Force Station.

Also Read Several areas in Hyderabad to face drinking water supply disruption for 24 hrs

Reddy highlighted that approximately Rs. 1 crore is being spent monthly on maintaining the Begumpet Airport, yielding very little return.

Property valued nearly Rs 80 thousand crore

He emphasized that if developed, the property — valued at nearly Rs. 80,000 crore — could become a valuable asset for the government and a boon to the people of Greater Hyderabad.

“Transforming Begumpet Airport into a hub with hospitals, hotels, residential complexes, and other essential facilities would greatly benefit Hyderabad,” Reddy stated.

Also Read List of general, optional holidays in Telangana for 2025

He noted the scarcity of such vast, government-owned land within Hyderabad’s core areas, which makes Begumpet Airport uniquely positioned for development without the need for new land acquisition.

With Hyderabad’s rapid growth, converting the airport land into a commercially viable zone could not only enhance local amenities but also contribute significantly to the city’s infrastructure, according to BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy.