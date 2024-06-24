Hyderabad: Begumpet Airport officials get bomb threat email

Hyderabad: The Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad was placed on high alert following an anonymous e-mail warning of a bomb blast on Monday, June 24.

The Hyderabad police along with CISF personnel conducted a search at Begumpet Airport after unknown persons sent an email alerting about a bomb blast.

The email was received by the airport authorities in Begumpet, Hyderabad, who alerted the CISF the Central force in charge of airport security and police.

The Hyderabad police bomb detection squad along with local police conducted a thorough search at the airport and declared the mail a hoax.

Earlier in February, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, was placed on high alert following a series of anonymous e-mails warning of an RDX attack.

In August 2023 as well, an email claiming that a bomb was placed at Hyderabad Airport led to brief panic and triggered a security drill. It’s noteworthy that the airport, the only operational airport in Telangana serving both domestic and international passengers, witnesses a huge footfall. Last month, the RGIA recorded its highest-ever monthly passenger traffic.

According to the monthly report released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, RGIA saw over 2.3 million passengers in May 2024.

May 4 was busiest day at Hyderabad airport

May 4, 2024, was the busiest day for RGIA, with the airport handling its highest-ever single-day air traffic movements of 548.

The airport also saw its highest-ever single-day passenger traffic of 82,300 passengers on May 18, 2024.

Year-over-year (YoY), passenger traffic increased by 11 percent. Domestic traffic rose by 10 percent YoY, while international traffic increased by 14 percent YoY.