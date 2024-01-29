Hyderabad: Betrayed by partner, woman techie dies of suicide

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident, a 35-year-old software engineer was found dead at her residence in Happy Homes Fortune Apartments, Attapur, on Sunday, January 28.

The deceased, identified as Adithi Bharadwaj, who hails from Gujarat, hanged herself to death after she found her boyfriend cheating, police said.

According to reports, Adithi had been in a relationship with him for several years. The betrayal had a profound impact on her mental health, following which she began distancing herself from everyone.

On Sunday, her friends got worried as they had not heard from her. They went to her house and found that her door was locked. They broke the door open and found Adithi’s body, police said.

A police officer privy to the case said, “We are working to gather technical evidence to arrest the accused. The investigation is in progress.”

