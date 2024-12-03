Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Samithi to protest violence against Bangladesh Hindus

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) is holding a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Wednesday, December 4, in its condemnation of the rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The dharna will begin at 10 am and end at 1 pm.

BGUS is calling for swift justice for the victims of the attacks on Hindus, with their principal demand being the immediate and unconditional release of swami Chinmoy Krishnadas who has been imprisoned in Bangladesh.

BGUS is appealing to the international community to intervene and protect the rights of the minorities in Bangladesh.