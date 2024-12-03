Two Telangana men go missing in Thailand, families in distress

Hyderabad: Two Telangana native men, who travelled to Thailand seeking job opportunities, have reportedly gone missing.

They have been identified as Shanigarapu Aravind a native of Mohanraopet in Korutla mandal of Jagtial and Konda Sagar from Shetpally in Morthad in Nizamabad district.

According to their families, the men travelled to the foreign country on visiting visas after paying Rs 2 lakh to a recruiting agent Sammeta Raju from Jagtial district. Raju had promised them job opportunities and travel arrangements in Thailand.

Also Read Hyderabad man trafficked to Myanmar in job scam, tortured

They reached Bangkok on November 11 and their last contact was on November 21, the families allege.

On Tuesday, December 3, the families filed a complaint in the Pravasi Prajavani program in an appeal to trace Aravind and Sagar. They submitted available documents including their passport numbers and other details.

The worried families also sought help from chief minister Revanth Reddy and the Indian Embassy in Thailand to intervene and trace the whereabouts of Aravind and Sagar.

According to the records of the ministry of home affairs, almost 30,000 Indians who travelled abroad on visiting visas have gone missing in Southeast Asian countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Cambodia, between January 2022 and May 2024.

According to the families of the missing Telangana men, the agent had promised them travel arrangements and job opportunities in Thailand.

The duo, after arriving at Bangkok airport were received by an Indian national, named Munna, who was the last known contact for the men in Thailand.

Also Read Hyderabad man trafficked to Myanmar in job scam, tortured

On Tuesday, December 3, the families of both Aravind and Sagar filed a complaint in the Pravasi Prajavani program in an appeal to trace their loved ones. They have submitted available documents including their passport numbers, and other details.

The worried families have urged chief minister Revanth Reddy and the Indian Embassy in Thailand to intervene and trace the whereabouts of Aravind and Sagar.

The families also have requested to help them file a police case against the recruiting agent.

According to the records of the ministry of home affairs, almost 30,000 Indians who travelled abroad on visiting visas have gone missing in Southeast Asian countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Cambodia, between January 2022 and May 2024.