Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav members inaugurate new office

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi inaugurated its office for the upcoming 45th Ganesh Utsav celebrations and procession.

The office was inaugurated at the Baheti Bhavan Afzalgunj by the office bearers of the committee. The Ganesh festival will be celebrated from September 7 and the main procession of immersion will be taken out on September 17 (Tuesday).

During the inauguration program, BJP leader Madhavi Latha, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee president Raghava Reddy and others participated.

The office will liaison with government departments in regard to the arrangements for installation and immersion of the Ganesh idols in Greater Hyderabad.