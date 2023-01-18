Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel to set up Rs 2K Cr worth Hyperscale Data Centre

Hyderabad: The Telangana government along with the Bharti Airtel Group on Wednesday announced the setting up of a large Hyperscale Data Centre in Hyderabad (estimated to be deployed in the next five to seven years) at the Telangana Pavilion at Davos.

The investment announcement was made in the presence of industries minister KT Rama Rao, who said that the Bharti Airtel Group, through its data centre Arm and Nxtra Data, will invest Rs 2,000 crore as capital investment for the infrastructure. KTR added that this would attract further investments from their customers.

#TriumphantTelangana bags major investment – Bharti Airtel Group @airtelindia to set up large Hyperscale Data Centre in Hyderabad with ₹2000 Cr.



The announcement came after the Group's Founder & Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, VC Rajan Bharti Mittal met Minister @KTRTRS at #wef23 pic.twitter.com/9PVErOR2K8 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 18, 2023

The facility by Bharti Airtel will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security along with the installation of a Hyperscale Data Centre with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase.

KTR while expressing his delight over the investment said, “I am very happy to see Airtel-Nxtra Data Centres invest in Telangana. Hyderabad is not the hub for Hyperscale Data Centres in India and Airtel’s investment adds to the pace we look to keep up.”

“I hope to continue this relationship and hope the state can work together with Airtel-Nxtra to work on creating digital infrastructure to keep up with the ever-growing industry in the state,” added KTR.

Founder and chairman of the Airtel Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal said, “This is one of our biggest greenfield Data Centre projects in India and we are happy to be working with Telangana. Since the initiation of our discussions on the Data Centre project in the May 2022 edition of the WEF Annual Meeting, the Government has worked at a very quick pace to ensure the project can get into construction in the matter of a few months.”

“We will work closely with Telangana to increase our footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well,” he added.

Principal Secretary (IT), Jayesh Ranjan, and Bharti Airtel Group’s Rajan Bharti Mittal were present at the scene.