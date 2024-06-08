Hyderabad: Big snake spotted in Himayat Nagar, commotion prevails

A massive crowd gathered on the road to have a glimpse and catch a glimpse of the snake. The snake was caught later.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 8th June 2024 10:31 am IST
Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at Himayath Nagar Liberty Junction after a big snake was spotted on the road by public.

The snake was first spotted on a tree by GHMC sweepers who informed traffic police.

The police informed animal activists and by the time they arrived, the snake had crawled through an internet cable and reached a traffic police signal post. It came down on the road and after crossing the busy road took shelter in an empty room near the GHMC office.

The snake was caught later.

