Hyderabad: Big snake spotted in Himayat Nagar, commotion prevails

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at Himayath Nagar Liberty Junction after a big snake was spotted on the road by public.

The snake was first spotted on a tree by GHMC sweepers who informed traffic police.

The police informed animal activists and by the time they arrived, the snake had crawled through an internet cable and reached a traffic police signal post. It came down on the road and after crossing the busy road took shelter in an empty room near the GHMC office.

A massive crowd gathered on the road to have a glimpse and catch a glimpse of the snake.

The snake was caught later.