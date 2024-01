Hyderabad: A student of a madrasa died after a fight in the institution between students on Thursday, January 18.

Mohd Raheem of Bihar was studying at Madarsa located at Alkapuri, Golconda. There are 12 other students of Bihar studying there.

On Thursday night there was a fight in the madarsa between the students and one of them beat Raheem who fell. He was shifted to Golconda Area Hospital where doctors declared him dead. A case is booked at Narsingi police station.