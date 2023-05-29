Hyderabad: Bike-borne snatchers rob techie’s gold chain in Kothapet

The techies were walking towards a tiffin centre to have breakfast when suddenly two men, who spotted the victim's 40 gm (four tola) gold chain from a distance, rushed towards them and snached it away.

Hyderabad: Two unidentified men who were riding a bike, snatched away a gold chain from a techie in Kothapet’s Chaitanyapuri locality on Sunday.

Linga Saiprasad, 25, a software professional was on his way to a tiffin centre, along with his friend, when the incident took place.

According to the police, the techies were standing at a crossroads after completing their nightshift and were walking towards the centre to have breakfast when suddenly two men, who spotted his 40 gm (four tola) gold chain from a distance, rushed towards him and snatched it away.

“Saiprasad tried to overpower them but the snatchers managed to flee into a nearby narrow lane connecting LB Nagar,” police said.

They immediately alerted the Police Control Room of the crime following which the Chaitanyapuri police registered a case and initiated a probe.

Police suspect the snatchers to be habitual offenders who possibly have a criminal history.

