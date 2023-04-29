Hyderabad: Police arrested two men for chain snatching

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Saturday arrested two chain snatchers, with a murder history, and a gold magalasutram worth 3 tulas.

Pulimamidi Kurumurthi and Nenavath Ganesh both working as auto drivers and residing at Mallapur, Balapur are named as the accused by the police.

On the night of April 26, Kurumurthi and Ganesh snatched the gold chain from Panga Rajeshwari at Main Road, Jakkidi Ram Reddy Colony.

“On a tip-off, the LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) and Vanasthalipuram police apprehended the two. The stolen mangalasutram gold chain weighing about 3 tulas was recovered, and a bike and two mobile phones were seized,” said a police press release.