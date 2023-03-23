Hyderabad: Bike taxi driver molests woman passenger, booked

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a bike taxi driver in Hyderabad allegedly sexually harassed and abused a woman passenger, who is in her mid-20s.

According to the details of the case, the woman who works as a content creator with a company in Manikonda had booked a ride through a ride aggregator app on Monday morning while returning to her residence located near Banjara Hills.

A few minutes after the woman sat on the bike, the taxi driver allegedly started touching her inappropriately and groping her while the bike was still in motion. The incident took place when the bike was passing through Prashanth Nagar of Jubilee Hills.

When the woman raised an alarm, the driver left her at Prashanth Nagar and sped away. The victim, who was shaken by the incident, immediately approached the police and filed a complaint against the driver.

Based on the complaint, the Jubilee Hills Police registered a case against the accused and started investigating the matter. The driver has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sexual harassment and abuse.