Hyderabad: Birthday celebration turns tragic as student drowns in lake

The incident occurred at 4:30 PM when Reddy went near the lake to wash his hands, he accidentally slipped and drowned.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th April 2026 11:00 am IST
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Hyderabad: A birthday celebration turned tragic on Monday, April 6, after a 21-year-old student drowned in a lake in Hyderabad’s Mokila.

The deceased was identified as Pranav Reddy, a second-year BBA student and a native of Patancheru. According to the police, Pranav, along with 10 friends, visited the Proddutur Cheruvu to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Student drowns while washing hands

The incident occurred at 4:30 PM when Reddy went near the lake to wash his hands, he accidentally slipped and drowned. Although the group called for help, the student could not be rescued. After being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and retrieved Reddy’s body.

Subhan Bakery

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mokila Police said, “Reddy drowned after slipping and his body was retreived by the National Disaster Response Force team. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksh Sanhita (BNSS).”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th April 2026 11:00 am IST

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