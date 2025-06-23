Hyderabad bizman foils cyber fraud involving ex-DGP’s photo, Pak number

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad based businessman foiled an attempt to dupe him of Rs 50,000, after cyber fraudsters used a photograph of former Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta and a Pakistani phone number.

The victim, 61-year-old Thumpally Srinivas Reddy, approached the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCB) and filed a complaint. The complainant said he operates a security firm called LandMark Security Services.

Reddy added that he received a call a WhatsApp voice call from +923007498406 on his WhatsApp number and the name on the screen was displayed as “CBI Vikram” and the display picture was of Ravi Gupta, now the special chief secretary, home department, Telangana.

Reddy further said that the call lasted seven and a lady speaking in English claimed that she was calling from the cybercrime department in Canada. She falsely informed him of his daughter Sahiti’s arrest over involvement in a drugs case.

The caller further claimed that Sahiti was being subjected to third-degree torture and played background sounds of people crying, in an attempt to convince and intimidate him.

Also Read Newlywed bride dies by suicide over dowry demands in Hyderabad

When the businessman asked the fraudster to let him speak to his daughter, she denied and continued to threaten him for the ransom.

The complainant disconnected the call and immediately called Sahiti, who resides in Toronto, Canada. She informed him that she was asleep at home and that everything was fine.

The complainant then realised that the caller was fake and that the call had been made from Pakistan.

Based on the complaint, the TGCSB police registered cases under section 66-D of the IT Act, 2008; Section 308(3) (offence of extortion), Section 318(4) (cheating), Section 319(2) (cheating by personation), and Section 338 (forgery of valuable security) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).