Hyderabad BJP leader approaches police to ‘trace’ missing lake

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the Maheshwaram constituency, Andala Sriramulu, approached the Pahadishareef police on Monday and complained about the ‘Tummala Cheruvu’ missing from its place.

A delegation led by Sriramulu met the Pahadishareef police officials and handed them over a petition requesting them to ‘locate and trace’ the Tummala Cheruvu. The lake was reportedly spread over eight acres of land located at Tukkuguda and was allegedly encroached by land grabbers and sold to unsuspecting people.

Sriramulu said the current Congress government is interested in protecting the lake and the police and that Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA) should immediately take action and protect the lake. He alleged private persons had encroached on the lake and sold off the land.

Sriramulu said many complaints were made to the Irrigation department about the encroachment and no action was taken on their petition.

His complaint to the police comes at a time when HYDRA has freed several acres of lake beds that have been encroached over the years. HYDRA in August reclaimed 12 acres of the lake Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla in Rajendranagar.

The illegal structures demolished in the lake’s full tank level had belonged to AIMIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen and MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig. The illegal structures included two ground-plus-5-floor buildings, 40 compound walls, and one building with ground-plus-2 floors.

Similarly, HYDRA also demolished illegal structures in the N Convention Centre owned by Tollywood actor Nagarjuna last week.