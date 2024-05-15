Hyderabad: BJP leader defends Madhavi Latha’s action on polling day

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Chikkoti Praveen on Wednesday justified the action of his party’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat candidate Madhavi Latha, who removed the veils of Muslim women during polling on May 13 in the city.

“The AIMIM is sending burqa clad women to polling stations to cast bogus votes. Being a contesting candidate what Madhavi Latha did was absolutely right,” said Chikkoti Praveen. On May 13, social media was ablaze with anger against Madhavi Latha’s actions, after videos of her asking Burkha clad women to lift their veils and show their faces went viral. The BJP member drew a lot of flak and was even booked by the police for her actions.

Chikoti Praveen said he could not “concentrate” on the Hyderabad campaign because he was busy elsewhere. “AIMIM with help of officials did rigging at many booths. The Congress and BRS party are supportive to the AIMIM for running their government and they should be ashamed of it,” he claimed.

Popular as casino king, Praveen joined the BJP party six months ago with much fanfare. The BJP leader on Wednesday went on to say that his party will win the Lok Sabha elections with a majority and come to power again.