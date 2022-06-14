Telangana BJP chief served notice for derogatory skit on KCR, 3 others arrested

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested two Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for enacting a derogatory skit on chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

The arrested BJP leaders are Daruvu Yellanna and Rani Rudrama, who were taken into custody based on a case registered in the Hayatnagar police station. The skit in question was enacted during “Amarula Yadilo- Udyama Akankshala Sadhana Sabha” organised on June 2, Telangana formation Day.

On June 10, senior BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was arrested for organising the program. However, Reddy was released on bail the same day. It is to be noted that police have also served notice to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Kumar is supposed to appear before the police for interrogation regarding the same case.