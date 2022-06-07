Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for Islamophobic comments

Hyderabad: The Kanchanbagh police booked a case against Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly outraging religious beliefs of a particular community through his defamatory remarks.

A complaint was made against the legislator at the Kanchanbagh police station after video in which he is allegedly making derogatory and provocative comments against a prominent religious figure went viral on social media.

The case was booked under Section 295A of IPC. A few weeks ago the legislator at a meeting made adverse comments against the Ajmer shrine evoking sharp reactions from different quarters.