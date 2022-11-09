Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh released from Cherlapally jail

Hyderabad: Hours after the Telangana High Court passed orders setting aside the Preventive Detention (PD) Act invoked against the suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, the legislator was released from Cherlapally central prison on Wednesday evening.

As per the conditions laid down by the High Court, only MLA’s wife Usha Bai, his counsel Karuna Sagar and a few immediate family members arrived at the jail to receive Raja Singh. After his release, Singh went to his house at Mangalhat.

On Wednesday morning, a division bench set aside the PD Act invoked against the BJP MLA and directed his immediate release.

Soon after receiving High Court orders, the Cherlapally jail authorities released the detenu.