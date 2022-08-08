Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh to hold ‘Tirangan rally’ on Aug 12

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh on Monday said he will conduct a ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ here on August 12. The rally will begin from the Akashpuri Hanuman Temple at Dhoolpet till the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state office here on August 12.

Raja Singh said everyone should participate in the rally that is being held on occasion of India completing of 75 years of Independence in 2022.

The rally will start from the Akashpuri Hanuman temple and pass through Dhoolpet, Jummerat Bazaar, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazaar, Gowliguda, Koti VHP office, King Koti, Bugulkunta, Abid junction and end at BJP office.

Raja Singh said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call for “Har ghar tiranga” (tricolour on every house). He requested people to hoist the national flag on Independence Day on their house as tribute to all those who sacrificed their life for country’s independence.

Earlier this year, Shahinayathgunj police station in the city has registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal following provocative statements he made at a Ram Navami rally.

n his speech, Singh spoke against the alleged boycott of Hindu vendors in the Old city on the occasion of Ramzaan. He said, “If Hindus were to target the traitors (Muslims) similarly, they would run out of business and would not even be in a position to beg as even alms are given to the poor by Hindus.”

He further remarked, “If Hindus awaken, all Muslims will be vanquished.”