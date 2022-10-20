Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh’s PD Act case adjourned to October 28

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Thursday adjourned the hearing into the writ petition filed by suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s wife Usha Bai challenging his detention under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

A division bench comprising Justice A Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi heard the matter and directed the state to file a counter by October 28.

The Government represented through special government pleader, Mujib Kumar Sada Shivuni, informed the court that the police department is preparing a counter affidavit of 1650 pages and pleaded for a week time to finalise the same.

However the court expressed its anguish for not filing the counter affidavit before the court on a stipulated time. The court has asked the Special Government pleader to ensure that the counter is filed by October 28.

Hyderabad police invoked the stringent PD Act against Raja Singh and lodged him at Cherlapally jail after the legislator’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a “stand-up comedy” video. Terming the detention illegal, T Usha Bai also pleaded with the court to pass orders quashing the proceedings of the Hyderabad police of invoking the PD Act against the suspended legislator.