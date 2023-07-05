Hyderabad: BJP to hold meeting on July 9 to strengthen party

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th July 2023 9:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said a meeting of key party leaders from the southern states will be held in Hyderabad on July 9 to discuss the party’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and others.

Reddy, the newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana, told reporters in Delhi that an action plan to strengthen the party in the southern states would be discussed in the day-long meeting.

The meeting would also focus on the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year in Telangana, he said.

The Union Tourism Minister further said BJP president J P Nadda, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh and other senior leaders are expected to attend the meeting to be held at the BJP Telangana headquarters in Hyderabad.

