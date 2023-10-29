Hyderabad: BJYM leader alleges threat to life from Cong’s Mynampally, his son

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national treasurer, P Sai Prasad, alleged Congress leader Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his son M Rohith Rao are threatening and conspiring to kill him.

Sai Prasad has been part of a running feud with Hanumantha Rao, the sitting Malkajgiri MLA who recently switched over from the BRS to the Congress due to a ticket allocation issue.

In a complaint to Alwal police on Sunday, October 29, the BJYM leader said that the MLA bore a ‘grudge’ and had also made many attempts to ‘eliminate’ him.

“He had in the past sent his henchmen to attack me near my residence. In the past, he had also attacked me in Petbasheerabad police station and a case was also registered against him and his associates,” he said.

He further stated in his complaint: “I have come to know that Mynampally Rohith Rao, who is son of Hanumantha Rao, instructed his henchman M Srinivas Yadav over mobile to kill me at any cost. He gave Srinivas supari of Rs. 50 lakh and a car.”

“Recent events have left me deeply concerned for my safety. I discovered an unknown individual snooping into my residence just two days ago. First, there was the leaked audio recording discussing my potential harm for political gain, and now this intrusion. Today, I filed a formal complaint at the Alwal Police Station, bringing to the attention of the authorities the potential dangers I face from Mynampally and his associates. Rest assured, I will not waver in my dedication to serving the people of Malkajgiri, regardless of the challenges I may encounter,” he said in a post on X.

గత ఎన్నికల అనుభవం దృష్ట్యా రానున్న ఎన్నికల్లో నా అడ్డుతొలగించుకోవాలని మైనంపల్లి హనుమంతరావు సుపారీ గ్యాంగ్ తో నా హత్యకు కుట్ర పన్నిన నేపథ్యంలో, రెక్కీ నిర్వహించిన విధానాన్ని పోలీసులకు తెలిపి కేసును బనాయించి, ఆ వివరాలను విలేకర్లకు వివరించటం జరిగింది.



P Sai Prasad, in the past, alleged that Hanumantha Rao had grabbed government lands and sold them illegally.

The Alwal police took the complaint and issued an acknowledgment. They are investigating the matter.