Hyderabad: BRS, BJP workers clash at Alwal, 3 injured

This happened when a group of BJYM activists under the leadership of its treasurer Sai Prasad took out a rally against an alleged land grab by BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao at the Rock Garden Avenue site.

BRS, BJYM workers clashing in Alwal. (Screengrab from video on X.)

Hyderabad: Three persons sustained injuries when Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s followers clashed with workers of BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Alwal on Wednesday, September 13.

This happened when a group of BJYM activists under the leadership of its treasurer Sai Prasad took out a rally against an alleged land grab by Mynampally at the Rock Garden Avenue site.

The BJYM local leaders took out the rally in support of some claimants of the land and followers of the Malkajgiri MLA ransacked the local BJYM office in retaliation and allegedly attacked BJYM workers.

As a response, BJYM activists went to the Rock Garden Enclave and allegedly damaged the glass panes and office furniture in the MLA’s office. The supporters of Mynampally attacked the BJYM activists and chased them away.

The Alwal police dispersed both the warring groups and brought semblance. Both the parties reached the police station and lodged complaints against each other. An investigation has been set in motion by the police.

