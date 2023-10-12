Hyderabad: Slogans raised against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at BJYM meet

Hyderabad: Differences in the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Telangana unit came to the fore on Thursday, October 11, when a group of activists raised slogans against BJYM national president and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

The Bengaluru South MP was invited as chief guest for a workshop conducted by the BJYM for social media influencers. Senior BJP leaders including Tarun Chugh, K Laxman, and others were present in the program.

The activists argued the accommodation for Tejaswi Surya was arranged at a hotel in Banjara Hills but he did not go there on his arrival on Wednesday night.

The BJYM workers, who are reportedly of BJYM state president Bhanu Prakash’s faction, demanded to know where the national president stayed the previous night and alleged he was favouring a particular group in BJYM Telangana.

Former MLC Ramachandra Rao tried to pacify the angry Yuva Morcha activists but failed.

Sources said that Sai Prasad alias Team Sai, who is the national treasurer of BJYM is close to Tejasvi Surya and there is a discomfort about it in the Bhanu Prakash group. Both Bhanu Prakash and Sai Prasad are vying for a BJP ticket from the Malkajgiri constituency.

Bhanu Prakash did not turn up for the meeting as he was unhappy with Tejasvi Surya. BJYM state activists are alleging that whenever Tejasvi comes to Hyderabad he prefers the accommodation and courtesy extended by Sai Prasad.