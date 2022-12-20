Hyderabad: BJYM threatens to stop screening of Pathaan over Besharam Rang song

Hyderabad: The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) threatened to disrupt the screening of the Bollywood movie ‘Pathaan’ if the producers fail to remove the controversial song ‘Besharam Rang’.

The BJYM Golkonda Jilla members burnt the effigy of Shah Rukh Khan at M J Market crossroads and threatened to stop the screening of the movie in cinema theatres and multiplexes in Telangana if the producers and directors remove the controversial song from the movie.

Speaking to the reporters during the protest program they alleged that Shahrukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone had tarnished the image of Indian culture with the song, Besharam Rang for their upcoming movie Pathaan.

“Sentiments of all 130 crore population of the country are hurt by the song. It is deplorable that the actress is wearing a saffron robe in the movie and performing obscene dance,” said President, BJYM Golkonda Jilla, Nitin Nandkar.

He targeted Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan.

“Efforts are made to create a rift in the country and hurt the sentiments of the majority community. Western culture is imported into the country to kill Indian culture. Bollywood is a haven for drugs,” he said and pointed out that Bollywood should take a cue from South Indian movies and make films on such lines.

The raunchy number, Beshram Rang, starring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has angered Hindutva groups and politicians.

It’s the colour of Padukone’s bikini.

The saffron two-piece worn by the lead has angered fringe right-wing groups which claim that it has hurt religious sentiments. Others have found the song objectionable and have called for a boycott of the film.