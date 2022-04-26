Telangana: Blast in Bhoopalpally power plant, 7 injured

Hyderabad: Around seven workers were injured in a blast at 500MW Kakatiya Thermal Power Plant in Bhoopalpally district in Telangana on Monday night.

Siasat.com spoke to Circle Inspector Venkat who said that out of the seven injured, one is on a ventilator with 85% burns while two have received 45 -50% burns, and the remaining four have simple burn injuries.

Three employees – one of who is on a ventilator and the other two with nearly 50% burns – are admitted at the Yashoda hospital while the remaining four are admitted at the Ajara Hospital where they are admitted to the ICU department but stable.

The names of the three admitted to Yashoda hospitals – Venkateshwarlu, Sitaramulu, and Veerasham

“It was an accidental fire. The mill workers were repairing the plant when the blast occurs. For now, no FIR has been filed,” Circle Inspector Venkat said.

(More details are awaited)