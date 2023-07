Hyderabad: The body of a woman who committed suicide by jumping into the Durgam Cheruvu lake on Thursday was retrieved on Friday.

Payal,22, a resident of Jubilee Hills and native of Gulbarga came to Cable Bridge at Madhapur on Thursday afternoon and jumped into the lake.

The DRF teams, fire department, and Madhapur police launched efforts on Thursday to trace the body.

On Friday, the police finally found it. A case under Section 174 of CrPC is booked.