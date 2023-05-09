Hyderabad: Bonalu at Ujjaini Mahankali temple on July 9

Hyderabad: Lashkar Bonalu, the annual state festival, that reflects the culture and traditions of Telangana will be celebrated in Secunderabad’s Ujjaini Mahankali temple on July 9.

As per tradition, Bonalu begins on the first Sunday of the month of Ashada (starts on June 25 and continues till July 16), with festivities first thronging the Golconda area followed by Secunderabad and then the rest of the city.

While attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Ujjaini Mahankali temple’s new body on Monday, Telangana animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the annual ritual of Rangam will be organized at the temple on July 10.

Talasani also said that a coordination meeting will be held soon with officials from all government agencies and Ujjaini Mahankali temple authorities on arrangements to be made for the smooth conductance of the festival.

“In addition, the development works including road restoration and works related to drainage have been taken up in the temple’s vicinity,” said the minister.

Talasani further asked officials to ensure barricades, uninterrupted power, and water supply in the temple premises and facelift the roads leading to the temple.

“Telangana government will release the funds for the decoration of the temple and other arrangements for the Bonalu festival soon,” added Talasani.