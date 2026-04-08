Hyderabad boy found safe after going missing from Yakutpura

Owais had left his school premises reportedly after a minor altercation with his friends at 10 am on Monday and had been missing since.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2026 4:57 pm IST|   Updated: 8th April 2026 5:06 pm IST
15-year-old Minority Residential School student missing
15-year-old Minority Residential School student missing

Hyderabad: A Class 8 student who had gone missing from Yakutpura has been safely traced near Bahadurpura, bringing relief to his family.

The boy, Mohammed Owais, a student of Telangana Minorities Residential School in Moghalpura, located beside Akbar Function Hall, Talabkatta, had gone missing on April 6, after last being seen by his grandmother.

His family approached the school management, who informed them that the boy was absent on that day. A complaint was subsequently lodged, and police registered a case to trace the minor.

Subhan Bakery

Owais had left his school premises reportedly after a minor altercation with his friends at 10 am on Monday and had been missing since.

In their investigation, authorities were following several clues, including one of them being a reported sighting of the boy in Old City. Police acted swiftly in order to locate the missing boy, while the assistance of AIMIM members also helped in locating Owais near Bahadurpura.

Owais has since then returned to his family safely. Authorities confirmed that the boy is safe and will now attend his examinations under the care and supervision of his parents.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2026 4:57 pm IST|   Updated: 8th April 2026 5:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button