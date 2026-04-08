Hyderabad boy found safe after going missing from Yakutpura

Hyderabad: A Class 8 student who had gone missing from Yakutpura has been safely traced near Bahadurpura, bringing relief to his family.

The boy, Mohammed Owais, a student of Telangana Minorities Residential School in Moghalpura, located beside Akbar Function Hall, Talabkatta, had gone missing on April 6, after last being seen by his grandmother.

His family approached the school management, who informed them that the boy was absent on that day. A complaint was subsequently lodged, and police registered a case to trace the minor.

Owais had left his school premises reportedly after a minor altercation with his friends at 10 am on Monday and had been missing since.

In their investigation, authorities were following several clues, including one of them being a reported sighting of the boy in Old City. Police acted swiftly in order to locate the missing boy, while the assistance of AIMIM members also helped in locating Owais near Bahadurpura.

Owais has since then returned to his family safely. Authorities confirmed that the boy is safe and will now attend his examinations under the care and supervision of his parents.