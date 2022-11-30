Hyderabad: Boy wearing Ayappa mala allegedly denied entry in school

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from the Malakpet area on Wednesday, a student was allegedly denied entry into a play school for wearing Ayappa mala.

The incident in Hyderabad occurred at Mohuns Play School earlier today, following which a group of Maladharis indulged in an argument with the school’s management. In a video shared on Twitter, the maladharis are seen raising slogans and chiding the principal over the issue.

It is however unclear whether the incident was an issue of religious discrimination, or a simple issue of not following school protocols.

#JUSTIN:Protest against school in #Hyderabad for not allowing student to enter school in '#AYYAPPADeeksha' attire. Management of Mohuns Play School, #Malakpet stopped a student from entering the school as he was wearing 'AYYAPA MALA' leading to #controversy. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zAZ5PqyByg — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) November 30, 2022

In the video posted on Twitter, a man is seen trying to calm the protestors while the principal sits quietly in his chair. When Siasat.com reached out to Hyderabad-based Mohuns Grammar School, authorities said that the issue was resolved and refrained from revealing any further details.