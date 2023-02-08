Hyderabad braces for disruption in drinking water supply

HMWSSB is installing a 1200 mm dia pipeline at Kokapet

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 8th February 2023 9:39 am IST
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents brace for 24-hour drinking water supply disruption due to repair works by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB).

The disruption will be witnessed on February 8 and 9 amid installation of a 1200 mm dia pipeline at Kokapet.

From 6 am on February 8 to 6 am on Thursday, there will be drinking water supply disruption in areas including Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Golconda, Chintal Basti, Vijay Nagar, Old Mallepally, Gandipet, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Kondapur, and Neknampur.

Hyderabad faces water supply disruption for second time in one week

This is the second time in one week. Earlier too, some parts of Hyderabad faced water supply disruption.

Earlier, HMWSSB in a press release, mentioned that on February 4 and 5, the drinking water supply will be disrupted in areas including Balapur, Mekalamandi, Marredpally, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Buddhanagar, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda and Bholakpur.

The board had cited repair work of a 1600 mm dia pipeline in connection with Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase-2 as the reason.

