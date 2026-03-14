Hyderabad braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms from March 15

Conditions will get more severe on March 18, 19 and 20.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th March 2026 7:00 pm IST
A motorcyclist riding on a wet road in Hyderabad amidst moderate rain, with trees and cityscape in the background.
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Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to experience nearly a week of rainfall, hailstorms and thunderstorms, starting Sunday, March 15, according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

From March 15 to 17, Hyderabad, along with Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu will face 40-50 mm of rainfall, which is considered to be moderate.

Lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense winds up to 40-60 kmph will prevail from afternoon till night. Hyderabad is very likely to experience one or two spells of intense thunderstorms on March 16 and 17.

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Conditions will get more severe on March 18, 19 and 20, with Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nalogonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jayashankar Bhupalpally experiencing heavy rains (60-80 mm) accompanied by 50-60 kmph gusty winds.

Hyderabad will get two spells of intense downpour and thunderstorms on March 18 and 19, from the afternoon till overnight.

People have been asked to look out for crop damage, chances of life loss due to lightning strike, disruption of electric poles, hoardings and risk of accidents due to winds.

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Temperatures in Hyderabad and many other places in Telangana will drop below 36 degrees Celsius during this period.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th March 2026 7:00 pm IST

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