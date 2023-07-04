Hyderabad braces for heavy rainfall today following IMD forecasts

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense spells in the city. According to the IMD, all six zones of Hyderabad, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, can expect a generally cloudy sky with rainfall or thunderstorms.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for the state, warning residents about heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Not only in Telangana, the department has forecasted heavy rainfall in several other states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.

In the past 24 hours, Khammam received the highest recorded rainfall of 39.8 mm. However, Hyderabad did not experience any rainfall during this period, shows the data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Yesterday, both Hyderabad and several districts in the state witnessed a slight rise in temperatures, with most districts surpassing 35 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature. In Hyderabad, the maximum and minimum temperatures reached 34.5 degrees Celsius and 25.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Considering the forecasts provided by both the IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.