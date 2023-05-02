Hyderabad braces for rainfall today as IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the entire state of Telangana, including Hyderabad, as heavy rainfall is expected to lash many parts of the state today.

All six zones in Hyderabad, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, and at times intense spells accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 kmph).

The yellow alert issued by IMD Hyderabad will remain valid till May 6, 2023. The forecast suggests that light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) expected to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in the remaining districts of Telangana.

Hyderabad receives heavy rainfall yesterday

Yesterday, Hyderabad received massive rainfall, with Bandlaguda receiving the highest rainfall of 29.3 mm. Other areas that received heavy rainfall in Hyderabad are Bahadurpura, Charminar, and Saidabad.

Many areas in Hyderabad witnessed heavy traffic due to heavy rainfall. Some areas in the city also witnessed power outages.

Due to the forecast of heavy rainfall, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain below 36 degrees Celsius till May 5, 2023.

Power cut, heavy traffic during rainfall

While the rainfall brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat, it also poses challenges for the residents of Hyderabad. The electrical infrastructure in the city is not always able to handle heavy rainfall, and outages take place, disrupting daily life.

The roads in Hyderabad also witness clogging with vehicles due to rainfall, making it challenging for commuters to travel.

In view of the forecast made by IMD Hyderabad, residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.