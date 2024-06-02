Hyderabad braces for thunderstorms as rain, winds lash parts of city

While as parts of Hyderabad received rain on Sunday evening, more intense storms are likely later at night

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd June 2024 7:23 pm IST
Thunderstorms, lightning forecast for Andhra

Hyderabad: After experiencing an intense summer, Hyderabad is bracing for a change in weather as thunderstorms begun to form over the northern parts of the city on Sunday, June 2.

Hyderabad witnessed a maximum temperature is 38°C on Sunday. In the evening Quthbullapur saw intense rain with loud thunders and high-speed winds.

Also Read
IMD Hyderabad forecasts thundershowers in all zones of city today

Storms are likely at isolated places on Sunday night.

MS Education Academy

A weather radar map posted on X by a local popular weather-update handle show clouds forming over Makkajipalli Railway Station, Uppal, Hitech City, and other northern regions of Hyderabad. These images depict potential for widespread rain, bringing a significant shift in weather patterns for the city.

According to reports, a strong strom lashed across Siddipet, Jangaon, Warangal, Hanmakonda borders. While as parts of Hyderabad received rain in the evening, more intense storms are likely tonight.

Netizens share weather updates from across the city

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd June 2024 7:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button