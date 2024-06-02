Hyderabad braces for thunderstorms as rain, winds lash parts of city

Hyderabad: After experiencing an intense summer, Hyderabad is bracing for a change in weather as thunderstorms begun to form over the northern parts of the city on Sunday, June 2.
Hyderabad witnessed a maximum temperature is 38°C on Sunday. In the evening Quthbullapur saw intense rain with loud thunders and high-speed winds.
Storms are likely at isolated places on Sunday night.
A weather radar map posted on X by a local popular weather-update handle show clouds forming over Makkajipalli Railway Station, Uppal, Hitech City, and other northern regions of Hyderabad. These images depict potential for widespread rain, bringing a significant shift in weather patterns for the city.
According to reports, a strong strom lashed across Siddipet, Jangaon, Warangal, Hanmakonda borders. While as parts of Hyderabad received rain in the evening, more intense storms are likely tonight.