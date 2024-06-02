Hyderabad braces for thunderstorms as rain, winds lash parts of city

Hyderabad: After experiencing an intense summer, Hyderabad is bracing for a change in weather as thunderstorms begun to form over the northern parts of the city on Sunday, June 2.

Hyderabad witnessed a maximum temperature is 38°C on Sunday. In the evening Quthbullapur saw intense rain with loud thunders and high-speed winds.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts thundershowers in all zones of city today

Storms are likely at isolated places on Sunday night.

A weather radar map posted on X by a local popular weather-update handle show clouds forming over Makkajipalli Railway Station, Uppal, Hitech City, and other northern regions of Hyderabad. These images depict potential for widespread rain, bringing a significant shift in weather patterns for the city.

#02JUNE2024 4:50PM⚠️



Powerful Thunderstorm started forming over North Hyderabad ⛈️⚡️⚠️#Quthbullapur seeing Intense Rains with Loud Thunders & high speed Winds.



As of now Stroms are Isolated.. will given another update if Strom covers more parts of City.#Hyderabadrains pic.twitter.com/d3BRSgxnPE — Hyderabad Rains (@Hyderabadrains) June 2, 2024

According to reports, a strong strom lashed across Siddipet, Jangaon, Warangal, Hanmakonda borders. While as parts of Hyderabad received rain in the evening, more intense storms are likely tonight.

One of the most insane storm lashing across Siddipet, Jangaon, Warangal, Hanmakonda borders. Storm extending upto 18kms height is some crazy beast 🔥



Storms also getting strong across Vikarabad, Narayanpet side



Hyderabad only ECIL side getting rains now, but more intense storms… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) June 2, 2024

Raining with winds and thunderstorms in Trimulgherry, Secunderabad Cant. area. But no relief for heat.#HyderabadRains #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/KfkYP9hg8A — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 2, 2024