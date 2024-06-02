IMD Hyderabad forecasts thundershowers in all zones of city today

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted thundershowers with occasional intense spells in the city today.

For other districts of Telangana, the weather department has forecasted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

In view of the expected thundershowers in all zones of Hyderabad—namely Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally—and other parts of the state, the department has issued a yellow alert.

Though the yellow alert in Hyderabad is for today, June 4, and June 5, it is valid for other districts of Telangana until June 6.

Rainy season in Hyderabad to begin soon

Hyderabad, which recently witnessed intense summer heat, is expected to start experiencing the rainy season soon.

According to the IMD’s forecast, the monsoon is likely to hit Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana after June 6.

Usually, the rainy season in Hyderabad is from mid-June to October, bringing relief to the locals from the summer heat.

As the IMD forecasts that the monsoon will hit Hyderabad on time, the rainy season will provide much-needed relief to the residents of the city.