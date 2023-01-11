Hyderabad: Brahmins, Gouds tussle over Neera cafe name

Hyderabad: Members of Brahmin associations staged a protest at Necklace Road on Tuesday raising their objection over the naming of the Neera cafe, which is scheduled to be set open for the public soon.

The irate Brahmins mounted a demonstration on Necklace Road and voiced their disapproval to the state government through the Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad when rumours floated that the cafe would be named ‘Vedamrutham’, began to circulate.

However, excise minister V Srinivas Goud later clarified that the name Neeramrutham was being considered and justified his statement by saying that, “When cow urine is being called Goamrutham, why can’t Neera, a healthy drink be named Neeramrutham.”

A controversial situation erupted after the issue triggered a verbal fight between Brahmin associations and Jai Goud associations.

While Brahmins argued that naming a kallu (toddy) shop after the Vedas was highly objectionable, Jai Goud leaders contended that Neera is non-alcoholic and even finds a mention in the Vedas.

The Goud supporters said that all the gods have consumed ‘Suramrutham’, an alcoholic drink, from palm, coconut, and Khajur trees.

They sought to know why these things were not boycotted by those who are objecting to a name with historical relevance.