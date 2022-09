Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) extended the deadline for online direct admission to undergraduate, graduate, postdoctoral diploma, and certificate programmes for the academic year 2022–23 on Friday till October 15.

For further details, students can visit the nearest study centre or university portal www.braouonline.in or contact help desk numbers 7382929570/580/590/600 or information centres 040-23680290/291/294/295.