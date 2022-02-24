Hyderabad: BRAOU under-graduate semester exams from April 17

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Thursday announced the dates of the semester examination for the third, second and first-year BA/BCom/BSc (three-year degree course spell-I old batches). The examinations will be held from April 17 to May 13.

In a press release, the BRAOU said the last date for registration/ payment of examination fee through T.S/A.P Online or Debit/Credit Card is March 20.

For the second year students, undergraduate semester-III examinations will be conducted from April 17 to 23. The third year degree semester-V examinations will commence from April 25 to April 30 and the first Year degree semester-I examinations will be held from May 7 to May 13. The timings of examinations are 2 pm to 5 pm daily.

Students can download their hall tickets from the university portal www.braouonline.in two days before the commencement of examinations.