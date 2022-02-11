Hyderabad: Braze yourself, night temperature to drop this weekend

Hyderabad: Nights in Hyderabad may become cold. Weathermen anticipate that the nighttime temperature in Hyderabad and a few neighbouring districts would drop by three to five degrees this weekend.

In the early hours of Thursday, February 10, the city had an average low temperature of 19 degrees Celsius. Rajendranagar had the coldest minimum temperature, measuring 15.6 degrees Celsius.

According to data collected by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) at several Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), the night temperature in various parts of the city is expected to dip on Saturday and Sunday.

On these days, the night temperature in many areas, including Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Falaknuma, Uppal, and Malkajgiri, may drop below 10 degrees Celsius. Northern portions of the city, particularly Alwal and Qutubullapur, are expected to see colder evenings.

IMD prediction on Hyderabad

According to the Indian Metrological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H), the average night temperature in Hyderabad might vary from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius throughout the weekend.

Telangana expected temperatures

While the nighttime temperature in most areas of Telangana has remained around 15 degrees Celsius for the previous two days, several districts are anticipated to see a drop in temperature.

Minimum temperatures in Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumram Bheem (Asifabad), Peddapally, and Karimnagar may fall below 10 degrees Celsius. A few areas in Khammam and Suryapet may also witness light showers.

Hyderabad: Minimum temperature recorded in last 24 hours

The minimum temperatures in Hyderabad city were recorded in Rajendranagar at 15.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Hayathnagar at 16.5 degrees Celsius, Karwan at 17.5 degrees Celsius, Alwal at 17.6 degree Celsius, and Begumpet and 17.7 degrees Celsius.

Telangana: Minimum temperature recorded in last 24 hours

The minimum temperatures in Telangana state were recorded in Medchal and Malkajgiri at 14.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Vikarabad at 14.9 degrees Celsius, Rangareddy at 15.1 degrees Celsius, Medak at 15.5 degrees Celsius, and Mahabubnagar at 15.5 degree Celsius.