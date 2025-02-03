Hyderabad bride-to-be’s lost valuables traced by Afzalgunj police within 24 hrs

Hyderabad: Marriages bring joy, celebrations and also a hundred and one responsibilities. Despite your best efforts, adversity seems to strike at the worst possible time. This bride-to-be from Hyderabad experienced her share of misfortune when she accidentally left a bag full of valuables in an auto-rickshaw.

Trying to salvage the situation, she approached Afzalgunj police to register a complaint the same night, on Sunday, February 2. There, detective inspector (DI) Madhu Kumar proved to be her saviour and was able to track down the rickshaw and the bag overnight.

The Afzalgung police scanned CCTV footage to track down the auto-rickshaw and to relieve the woman of her distress.

The bag reached its rightful place in less than 24 hours saving the to-be bride the panic and embarrassment in the nick of her wedding.