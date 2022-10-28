Hyderabad: Bridge over Rasoolpura Picket Nala to ease travel

Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday inaugurated the bridge constructed over Picket Nala at Rasoolpura. This project was taken up under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The stretch of road between Paradise and Rasoolpura metro station was blocked for the last six months and commuters had to take a diversion via Sindhi Colony, where a lot of traffic congestion would occur.

The rebuilding work of Picket Nala was taken up because several low-lying localities in the Begumpet area and its vicinity were getting inundated during downpours due to the bottleneck on Picket Nala.

The opening of the blocked road will come as a huge relief to motorists who commute from Paradise to Begumpet road. The other side of the bridge from Begumpet – Secunderabad opened a few months ago.

The bridge work was taken up to eliminate bottlenecks on Picket Nala on Sardar Patel Road and bring some relief to the flood-prone Secunderabad Cantonment Board and avoid loss of life and property damage. Due to this SNDP work, several areas in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) jurisdiction will also be benefited.

Places like Secunderabad cantonment, Anna Nagar Basti, Rasoolpura, BHEL colony, ICRISAT colony, Bowenpally, and Saujanya colony, and around 8,000 households to gain benefit from this development.

Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi, Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, and Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy participated in the inauguration of the bridge.