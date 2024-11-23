Hyderabad: Brothel disguised as spa busted in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The city police rescued four women and arrested three persons on Friday after it raided a brothel house which was operating in disguise as a spa and massage centre located on Masab Tank Road in Banjara Hills.

The police raided ‘Amazing Beauty Salon and Spa’, acting upon information that women were being coerced into prostitution.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yazali Prakash 50, owner of the spa, Medhari Kavitha, 29, the supervisor and a customer Shaik Faisal 29, a resident of Asifnagar.

According to the police, the management lured women from disadvantaged families promising jobs as masseurs, and later forced them into prostitution.

“Prakash and Kavitha contacted women who were in search of jobs and called them for an interview. Initially, they were asked to work as masseuses and later coerced into prostitution and promised a monthly salary of Rs 50,000,” said commissioner’s task force DCP, Y V S Sudheendhra.

According to local reports, the police seized mobile phones, condom packets, a laptop, and Rs 4,500 in cash, from the brothel house.