Hyderabad police arrest 2 drug peddlers, seizes 3 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The SR police arrested two persons and seized 3 kg of ganja intended for sale from their possession in Hyderabad. Six consumers who came to buy from the arrested peddlers were also apprehended.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Arapati Hari Krishna, 24, a native of Prakasham district in Andhra Pradesh, and Jaba Naveen, 26, a resident of SR Nagar, Hyderabad and a native of Andhra Pradesh

According to the police, Hari Krishna, who came to Hyderabad in September seeking work, hatched a plan with his friend Naveen to buy and sell ganja to make money. The duo travelled and purchased 3.5 kg of ganja from Tuni in Andhra Pradesh through Hari Krishna’s contact named Ashok.

After getting the contraband, they brought ganja and sold it in smaller packets to consumers in SR Nagar.

Acting on a tip off, police raided their residence and apprehended the duo.