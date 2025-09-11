Hyderabad: BRS activists detained amid over TGPSC Group 1 exam protest

Hyderabad: Members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidhyarthi (BRSV), the student wing of the BRS, were detained on Thursday, September 11, during a protest over Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 exams in Hyderabad.

The student activists held a protest at the Ashok Nagar central library demanding a re-examination of the TGPSC Group1. They sought the resignation of TGPSC chairman and officials adding that these officials must take responsibility.

The protesting activist raised slogans, “Idhemi Rajyam Idhemi Rajyam, Dongala Rajyam Dongala Rajyam (What kind of state is this? It is a theft state)”

Videos shared on social media showed BRSV activist being pushed into police vehicles. Reacting to the detention, Bharat Rahstra Samithi MLA T Harish Rao said, “We strongly condemn the arrest of BRS leaders and party workers who are protesting at Ashok Nagar Central Library and other areas with the demand to reconduct Group 1 exam and to issue job notifications by announcing the job calendar.”

The former Telangana finance minister demanded the immediate release of the leaders and workers who have been arrested and shifted to Mushirabad, Abids, and JNTU police stations.

In a post on X, the Siddipet MLA said, “The Congress government, which is not conducting exams in an orderly manner, is playing with the lives of students.”

Harish Rao added that no matter how much diversion politics is done, the Group 1 corruption stains and irregularities cannot be hidden. He further urged the Telangana government to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into into the Group 1 irregularities.

The former Telangana agriculture minister accused Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy of inciting students and the unemployed during the elections, should admit his incompetence and apologize.

KTR seeks TGPSC Group1 re exam

Earlier on Thursday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao sought a re-exam of the TGPSC Group 1. “The government has auctioned off jobs in the open market. Crores of rupees had changed hands in exchange for posts, thereby dashing the hopes of lakhs of aspirants who spent years preparing for competitive examinations, investing their valuable time and their parents’ hard-earned resources,” he said on X, demanding a response from the Congress government.

Referring to the recent order of the Telangana High Court directing the TGPSC to manually reevaluate the Group 1 exams and declare results in two months, failing which the exam process will be scrapped and fresh exams will be conducted, KTR insisted that the examinations be reconducted transparently, leaving no scope for irregularities.

He demanded that the Congress government convene a special Assembly session to deliberate on its unfulfilled election promise of providing two lakh jobs within one year. KTR urged the government to recognise the severity of the unemployment crisis and demonstrate sincerity by taking concrete steps, instead of deceiving the youth with hollow assurances.

“The Congress government’s incompetence, combined with greed for money, has pushed the future of unemployed youth into uncertainty. By selling jobs, the Congress has slit the throats of the unemployed,” he remarked sharply.