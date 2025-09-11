‘TGPSC Group 1 jobs sold by Congress govt’: KTR demands judicial inquiry

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, September 11, said that the state government had betrayed the aspirations of thousands of unemployed people by “selling” Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 job posts.

Citing student allegations that huge sums of bribe money were demanded for jobs, he expressed anguish against ministers and demanded a judicial investigation as well as a re-examination.

“The government has auctioned off jobs in the open market. Crores of rupees had changed hands in exchange for posts, thereby dashing the hopes of lakhs of aspirants who spent years preparing for competitive examinations, investing their valuable time and their parents’ hard-earned resources,” he said on X, demanding a response from the Congress government.

సర్కారు కొలువుకోసం

ఏళ్ల తరబడి కష్టపడి

తమ విలువైన సమయాన్నీ

అమ్మా, నాన్నల కష్టార్జితాన్నీ ధారపోసి

పోటీ పరీక్షలు రాసే తెలంగాణ యువత

నమ్మకాన్ని వమ్ముజేసింది ఈ కాంగ్రెస్ సర్కార్



అసమర్ధత, కాసుల కక్కుర్తి కలగలిసి

అనేక అవకతవకలకు కారణమయ్యింది.

అంగట్లో కొలువులు అమ్ముకొని

నిరుద్యోగుల… — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 11, 2025

Referring to the recent order of the Telangana High Court directing the TGPSC to manually reevaluate the Group 1 exams and declare results in two months, failing which the exam process will be scrapped and fresh exams will be conducted, KTR insisted that the examinations be reconducted transparently, leaving no scope for irregularities.

He demanded that the Congress government convene a special Assembly session to deliberate on its unfulfilled election promise of providing two lakh jobs within one year. He urged the government to recognise the severity of the unemployment crisis and demonstrate sincerity by taking concrete steps, instead of deceiving the youth with hollow assurances.

“The Congress government’s incompetence, combined with greed for money, has pushed the future of unemployed youth into uncertainty. By selling jobs, the Congress has slit the throats of the unemployed,” he remarked sharply.

TGPSC Group 1 exam scam

In 2024, shortly after coming to power, the Revanth Reddy government cancelled the TGPSC Group 1 exam notification.

Some students approached the Supreme Court, challenging the government’s decision. However, the top court rejected the plea and allowed the exams to proceed, affecting about 30,000 candidates.

Earlier this year, the TGPSC had notified 563 Group 1 vacancies. However, the recruitment was put on hold in April, after the Supreme Court’s order.

In July, petitioners reapproached the Supreme Court, alleging irregularities, lack of transparency, and use of non-Telugu evaluators for Telugu medium exams. However, the apex court struck down their plea, observing that the claims were made with bad intentions.