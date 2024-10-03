Hyderabad: BRS corporators file complaint against Konda Surekha for remarks on KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) corporators on Thursday, October 3, filed a complaint against Telangana environment minister Konda Surekha over her remarks against BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Banjara Hills police inspector told Siasat.com, “It is a Non Cognizable Offence, hence the complainants will have to go to the court. Based on the court’s orders we will initiate an investigation and take necessary action.”

The complaint was filed at the Banjara Hills police station against the minister for alleging that KTR is allegedly responsible for actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akineni Nagachaitanya. Surekha alleged that the former Telangana minister consumed drugs and got addicted and did rave parties. “He played with their feelings and then blackmailed them,” the minister remarked.

KTR made it clear that he had nothing to do with the “objectionable and filthy comments” against her, and also said that he had nothing to do with her crying as well. He questioned why Surekha and Congress leaders remained silent when Congress workers were abusing BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in filthy language.

Also Read Nagarjuna files defamation case against Telangana min Konda Surekha

Recalling the “unparliamentary” language used by Congress leaders in the recent past, he felt that Konda Surekha and Seethakka needed to “clean” chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s mouth using “phenyl”.

The minister’s comment drew ire from the Akkineni family also. In his remark Akineni Nagarjuna said, “I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don’t use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people’s privacy”

Earlier on Thursday, the actor also filed a defamation case against Surekha in the Nampally court. In the petition, Nagarjuna claimed that the minister’s remarks, made in a media interaction, tarnished the reputation of his family. He stated that Konda Surekha falsely attributed his son Naga Chaitanya’s divorce to political interference.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways in 2021 mutually after being married for 4 years. The duo decided to keep the reason for their separation private.